

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS), a Chinese photovoltaic company, announced Monday that it was appointed as one of the six co-chairs for the Business 20 or B20 Energy, Climate & Resource Efficiency or ECRE Taskforce, under the leadership of the German G20 Presidency.



JinkoSolar said it has been selected for the second time, and is the only Chinese enterprise and solar PV Company, participated in the B20 process.



The Co-Chairs are selected from well-known global enterprises and G20 members, and are vital contributors to the taskforce, the company noted.



Also, for the first time, the ECRE Taskforce accepted JinkoSolar's recommendation to include solar PV renewable energy as a key topic of discussion at B20 in Germany next year.



Xiande Li, Chairman of JinkoSolar, said, 'The taskforce supports G20's goals by obtaining the appropriate financing, carbon market mechanism and policy that is needed to support global investment flows. More specifically, the world's infrastructure and clean energy requirements.'



