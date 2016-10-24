

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) reported a profit for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $116.9 million, or $0.57 per share. This was higher than $84.2 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $116.9 Mln. vs. $84.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.57 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50



