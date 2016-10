WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom (JWN) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Koppel has shared his plans to retire from the company in spring 2017. Koppel will remain in his role until then to support the search for a new CFO and assist with his successor's transition. Koppel joined Nordstrom in 1999 and has been the company's Chief Financial Officer since 2001.



