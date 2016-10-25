sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 25.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,549 Euro		-0,425
-1,37 %
WKN: 856632 ISIN: US5745991068 Ticker-Symbol: MSQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MASCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MASCO CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,57
31,169
13:21
30,605
31,20
13:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MASCO CORPORATION
MASCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MASCO CORPORATION30,549-1,37 %