

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $136 million, or $0.41 per share. This was higher than $115 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $1.88 billion. This was up from $1.84 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $136 Mln. vs. $115 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.41 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.84 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%



