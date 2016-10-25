

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $311 million, or $0.56 per share. This was up from $225 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $2.56 billion. This was up from $2.49 billion last year.



Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $311 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q3): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 to $0.52 Full year EPS guidance: $1.88 to $1.91



