

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Times has published a list of people, places and things that it says the Republican nominee Donald Trump has insulted since declaring his bid for presidency.



'Since declaring his candidacy for president last June, Donald Trump has used Twitter to lob insults at presidential candidates, journalists, news organizations, nations, a Neil Young song and even a lectern in the Oval Office. We know this because we've read, tagged and quoted them all,' the daily stated.



NY Times has also provided links to the original tweets.



The 'complete list' of 281 people, places, and things include Hillary Clinton's top aide Huma Abedin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; media giants New York Times, AP, CNN, Forbes, Fortune, Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal; the US visa system, trans-Pacific Partnership, Obamacare, Iran Nuclear deal, the electoral process and the Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Foundation.



New York Times says Trump has not even spared a podium in the Oval Office, saying it 'looks odd' and 'not good'.



Former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, as well as CBS News journalist Sopan Deb - all of Indian origin -- were among those who were subjected to the New York billionaire's wrath on social media.



