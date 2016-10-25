sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 25.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

63,60 Euro		+0,275
+0,43 %
WKN: A0HGF5 ISIN: US12541W2098 Ticker-Symbol: CH1A 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,60
61,50
22:41
63,61
64,00
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC63,60+0,43 %