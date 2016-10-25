

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) announced earnings for third quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $129.03 million, or $0.90 per share. This was down from $139.43 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $3.36 billion. This was down from $3.42 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $129.03 Mln. vs. $139.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.96 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $3.36 Bln vs. $3.42 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.8%



