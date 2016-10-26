

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart has removed a Halloween costume from its website after customers deemed it was inappropriate.



Several shoppers noticed the 'razor blade suicide scar wound latex costume make up' kit online for $3.99 and reached out to the retailer on social media. An online petition was started, but was discontinued after the retailer pulled the item from its website.



Walmart pulled the costume from its website and issued a statement, 'This costume is appalling and it was unacceptable for a third-party seller to list it on our marketplace. It clearly violated our prohibited items policy and we removed it when it was brought to our attention.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX