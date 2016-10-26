

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has dozens of software engineers in Canada building a car operating system. Many of the engineers working in Canada were hired over the past year and about two dozen came from BlackBerry Ltd.'s QNX, a leading automotive software provider, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The engineers now work at an Apple office in the Ottawa suburb of Kanata, about a five-minute walk from QNX. Apple targeted QNX employees because of their experience developing fundamental components of operating systems and power management, a former QNX executive reportedly said.



The most notable Apple hire from QNX was its chief executive officer, Dan Dodge. Since joining Apple's Project Titan car initiative early this year, he's taken on a larger role overseeing the car operating system, splitting his time between Canada and California, the report said.



