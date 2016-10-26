sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 26.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,88 Euro		-0,01
-0,02 %
WKN: 710000 ISIN: DE0007100000 Ticker-Symbol: DAI 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAIMLER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,77
65,06
25.10.
64,95
65,10
25.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAIMLER AG
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAIMLER AG64,88-0,02 %