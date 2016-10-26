

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) will be participating in the global light-pickup truck market by the end of 2017, with the company's Mercedes-Benz unit becoming the latest premium brand to try expanding into a segment that traditionally appealed to blue-collar buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported .



The Journal quoted the company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche as saying that the auto maker is eager to fill a hole in its lineup with a midsize truck that is smaller than the big pickups popular in the U.S. He said the midsize pickup truck segment is poised to increase 40% by 2025.



Daimler had earlier outlined plans to joint-develop a pickup truck with the Renault SA/Nissan Motor Co. alliance, and had shown sketches of the vehicle.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX