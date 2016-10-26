

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ladbrokes plc (LAD.L) said that it welcomes today's decision by the Competition & Markets Authority or 'CMA' to give final approval to its proposed Merger with Coral.



The CMA has approved the disposal of 322 shops to Betfred, 37 to Stan James and one shop to Bet21.



Following receipt of this approval, Ladbrokes will publish a prospectus in relation to the readmission of the enlarged group to the premium listing segment of the Financial Conduct Authority's Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange. It is expected that completion of the Merger will take place in the very near future.



