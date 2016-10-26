

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet is stopping the rollout of its high-speed Internet service, Google Fiber, in some cities in the United States. Access, the Alphabet's internet division which controls Google Fiber, said it will lay off employees and also replace its CEO Craig Barratt



Craig Barratt, in a blog post said, 'I've decided this is the right juncture to step aside from my CEO role. Larry has asked me to continue as an advisor, so I'll still be around.'



'For most of our 'potential Fiber cities' - those where we've been in exploratory discussions - we're going to pause our operations and offices while we refine our approaches,' Barratt said.



However, the company did not provide any details on the number of employee lay offs. Tech news website Ars Technica reported that the division would lay off about 9% of its staff, citing a source familiar with the matter.



