

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford has announced a voluntary recall of about 412,000 SUVs worldwide to fix fuel leaks that increases risk of fire.



The recall covers certain 2010 to 2012 Ford Escapes and 2010 to 2011 Mercury Mariners with 3-liter flex-fuel V6 engines.



According to Ford, a fuel supply part can develop a crack and leak gasoline that could catch fire. The company said it is not aware of any accidents, fires or injuries caused by the problem. Most of the recalled SUVs are in North America.



Dealers will contact customers and replace the fuel delivery module flange assembly at no cost to owners. Ford says customers will be notified by the week of December 12.



