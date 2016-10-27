

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $435.76 million, or $2.51 per share. This was higher than $394.26 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $663.15 million. This was up from $618.87 million last year.



Public Storage earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $435.76 Mln. vs. $394.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -EPS (Q3): $2.51 vs. $2.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.6% -Analysts Estimate: $2.51 -Revenue (Q3): $663.15 Mln vs. $618.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX