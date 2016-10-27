

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said that its expected AirPods, a pair of wireless headphones, will no longer ship this month as planned. The AirPods were introduced in September alongside the iPhone 7, which was designed without a standard headphone jack. It didn't provide a technical reason for the delay nor a new shipping date.



The delay comes on the eve of Apple's scheduled Thursday event for its updated Mac computer line, when the AirPods' availability also was expected to be announced.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX