

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) released a profit for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $91 million, or $0.69 per share. This was higher than $85 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to $552 million. This was down from $606 million last year.



Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $91 Mln. vs. $85 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0% -Revenue (Q3): $552 Mln vs. $606 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.57 - $0.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $620 - $640 Mln



