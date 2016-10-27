

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) revealed a profit for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $11.67 million, or $0.33 per share. This was lower than $14.77 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.6% to $244.69 million. This was down from $276.85 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $11.67 Mln. vs. $14.77 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q3): $244.69 Mln vs. $276.85 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX