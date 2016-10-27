

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) announced a profit for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $21.24 million, or $0.72 per share. This was higher than $16.22 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $103.79 million. This was up from $88.88 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $21.24 Mln. vs. $16.22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.72 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $103.79 Mln vs. $88.88 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $101 - Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX