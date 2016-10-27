

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia, Inc. (EXPE) reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.41, up 16% from last year. On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.47 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third-quarter revenue was $2.58 billion, an increase of 33% over prior year. Revenue increased driven primarily by 20 percentage points of inorganic impact from acquisitions and growth in the Core OTA business, including growth in Brand Expedia and Hotels.com, as well as in trivago. Foreign exchange impact on total revenue growth was negligible. Domestic revenue increased 39% and international revenue increased 27%. Analysts expected revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter.



Third-quarter gross bookings increased 21% year-over-year to $18.6 billion. Room nights stayed increased 17% year-over-year.



