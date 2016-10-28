

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Thursday unveiled a new updated MacBook Pro, which is thinner, lighter and more powerful.



The new MacBook Pro features a new oled screen embedded in the keyboard called the Touch Bar, which replaces the traditional row of function keys.



'This week marks the 25th anniversary of Apple's first notebook; through the years each generation has introduced new innovations and capabilities, and it's fitting that this all-new generation of MacBook Pro is the biggest leap forward yet,' said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.



At just 14.9 mm thin, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is 17 percent thinner and 23 percent less volume than the previous generation, and nearly half a pound lighter at just three pounds.



The 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.0 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.1 GHz, 8GB of memory and 256GB of flash storage is priced at $1,499.



