

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $38.33 million, or $1.07 per share. This was higher than $20.05 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 66.2% to $158.6 million. This was up from $95.4 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $38.33 Mln. vs. $20.05 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 91.2% -EPS (Q3): $1.07 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 87.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $158.6 Mln vs. $95.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 66.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $136.4 - $144.3 Mln



