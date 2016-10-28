

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), a private owners of timberlands, reported third quarter net earnings to common shareholders of $227 million or $0.30 per share versus $180 million or $0.35 per share in the prior year.



Third quarter results include after-tax earnings of $65 million from discontinued operations, which included a net gain of $41 million on the divestiture of the liquid packaging board business. Third quarter results also include net after-tax charges of $10 million from special items.



Excluding discontinued operations and special items, the company reported net earnings of $172 million or $0.23 per share for the quarter.



Weyerhaeuser's net sales increased to $1.7 billion from $1.4 billion last year.



Looking ahead, Weyerhaeuser anticipates modestly higher earnings and Adjusted EBITDA from the Timberlands segment and expects improved earnings and significantly higher Adjusted EBITDA from increased Real Estate sales in the fourth quarter.



Further, Weyerhaeuser expects seasonally lower earnings and Adjusted EBITDA from the Wood Products segment in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter.



