

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares are retreating on Friday as a global bond selloff deepened on expectations of tighter central bank policies and a slew of earnings from Europe, the U.S. and Asia proved a mixed bag. Fed rate hike worries also remain intact ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data due tonight.



The benchmark DAX is currently down 76 points or 0.71 percent at 10,641 in late opening deals after inching up 0.1 percent in the previous session.



Among the worst performers, Adidas, Allianz, Daimler, Deutsche Telekom, Infineon Technologies, RWE, SAP and ThyssenKrupp are down 1-2 percent.



Linde Group, the world's biggest maker of industrial gases by sales, is climbing more than 3 percent on reporting a rise in third-quarter net profit and confirming outlook.



