

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant BMW has announced a voluntary recall of over 154,000 cars and SUVs in the North America to fix faulty wiring issue that cause engines to stall.



The recall covers certain 5-Series and X5 models and some 6-Series and X6 vehicles from the 2007 to 2012 model years.



According to the company, the wiring to fuel pumps inside the gas tank may not have been properly crimped, which can lead to the wires to become loose and melt a connector, causing a gas leak. That can stop the fuel pump from working and make engines stall.



BMW said that no injuries have been reported due to the issue. The company said it has conducted safety recall campaigns in China, Japan and South Korea for the same issue since 2014.



BMW will notify owners and dealers to replace a fuel pump module free of charge beginning in early December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX