

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bob Dylan ended several days of silence since winning the Nobel Literature Prize, saying the news left him speechless and, also indicated in an interview to a newspaper that he will turn up at the awards ceremony in Stockholm on December 10.



The Swedish Academy, which awards the prize, said in a statement on its website on Friday that the American musician called the academy this week.



'If I accept the Prize? Of course,' Dylan said, according to the statement.



Dylan was announced as the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature on October 13 'for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition'. He is the first song-writer to be awarded the prize.



'The news about the Nobel Prize left me speechless', he told Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy. 'I appreciate the honor so much.'



The Swedish Academy said it could not confirm if Bob Dylan will attend any events during the Nobel Week in Stockholm in December.



However, Dylan himself confirmed his appearance in an interview to the British newspaper the Telegraph, published on Saturday.



Asked about plans to attend the award ceremony in December, Dylan told the newspaper 'Absolutely'.



'If it's at all possible.'



The newspaper reported that he did not offer any explanation for his long silence following the Nobel announcement.



He is also an artist and a wide collection of his drawings, watercolors and acrylic works on canvas that depict the artist's view of American landscapes and urban scene will be on display at the Halcyon Gallery on London's New Bond Street between November 5 - December 11.



