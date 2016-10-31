CHAPEL HILL, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- CargoSphere, the leading provider of frictionless rate distribution and cloud-based global freight rate management, today announces that Kuehne + Nagel, the globally leading seafreight forwarder, has signed up to implement the CargoSphere Rate Technology Platform across its entire organization. As part of Kuehne + Nagel's digital solution to bring greater value to its customers, it adds CargoSphere for advancing its digital model for seafreight services, including moving to direct carrier rate connections in the CargoSphere Rate Mesh.

An important aspect of Kuehne + Nagel's digital evolution in seafreight is the ability to receive ocean freight rates and subsequent rate updates directly from ocean carriers for an immediate upload into its centralized rate base in the CargoSphere cloud.

Benefits for Kuehne + Nagel and ocean carriers:

Direct ocean carrier rate distribution into Kuehne + Nagel's CargoSphere platform eliminates manual processing

Faster access to accurate, current rates for quoting to customers increases efficiencies

Improved data quality

Ocean carriers increase their booking potential when customers have faster access to accurate, current rates

"CargoSphere's innovative approach to freight rate management is an important component of our digital evolution. We share a common vision with CargoSphere that encompasses using technology to improve the time-consuming, inefficient aspects of seafreight rate management. New, fresh ways to approach longstanding rate practices is what we have discovered in CargoSphere," said Thorsten Meincke, Senior Vice President, Global Seafreight at Kuehne + Nagel. "By further enhancing our seafreight operations with CargoSphere we will achieve a faster, better process for managing seafreight rates and better data quality. Through this we can bring even greater value to our customers."

"We're thrilled to support Kuehne + Nagel's digital evolution and are looking forward to a strong collaborative partnership that champions Kuehne + Nagel's digital readiness," said Neil Barni, president of CargoSphere.

About CargoSphere

The CargoSphere rate technology platform delivers frictionless rate distribution and networking.

Cloud-based, systematized contract and rate management provides the CargoSphere user community with accurate and collaborative rate distribution, sharing, comparison and quoting, as well as the ability to self-publish FMC tariffs. The CargoSphere Rate Mesh connects shipping partners for seamless, confidential rate collaboration in real-time to simplify rate communication and provide a faster, more effective way to receive and distribute freight rates.

During these competitive times, CargoSphere offers users significant productivity improvements from CargoSphere's Cloud technology due to increased data accuracy and the ease associated with a systematized database with a single source of truth. For more information, visit: www.cargosphere.com

About Kuehne + Nagel

With approximately 68,000 employees at more than 1,200 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in the seafreight, airfreight, contract logistics and overland businesses, with a clear focus on providing IT-based integrated logistics solutions.

Further information can be found at www.kuehne-nagel.com

