

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $235.76 million, or $1.24 per share. This was higher than $229.40 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $235.76 Mln. vs. $229.40 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.24 vs. $1.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX