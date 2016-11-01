

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $66.2 million, or $1.79 per share. This was down from $66.9 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $412.8 million. This was down from $414.2 million last year.



Dun & Bradstreet earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $66.2 Mln. vs. $66.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.79 vs. $1.84 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q3): $412.8 Mln vs. $414.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.3%



