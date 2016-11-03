

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corp. (SYMC) announced that Thomas Seifert, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Board of his plans to step down as CFO at the end of the month. Symantec's Board has appointed Nick Noviello, formerly CFO of Blue Coat, as Executive Vice President and CFO effective December 1, 2016.



Symantec's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share to be paid on December 14, 2016, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 21, 2016. The ex-dividend date will be November 17, 2016.



