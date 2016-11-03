

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $460 million, or $1.51 per share. This was higher than $424 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $460 Mln. vs. $424 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.5% -EPS (Q3): $1.51 vs. $1.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.47



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.00



