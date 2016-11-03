

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) announced, as a result of the charge in Energy, Chemicals & Mining, the company revised its 2016 guidance for EPS to a range of $2.20 to $2.40 from the previous range of $3.25 to $3.50. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.24. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For 2017, the company established initial EPS guidance at a range of $2.75 to $3.25. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.41.



