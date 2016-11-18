sprite-preloader
Freitag, 18.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,437 Euro		+0,046
+0,32 %
WKN: A0HGWX ISIN: US67020Y1001 Ticker-Symbol: SC2 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,475
14,767
17.11.
14,593
14,667
17.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC14,437+0,32 %