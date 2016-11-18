

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) announced that its Board of Directors has extended its Chairman and CEO Paul Ricci's employment agreement through the first half of fiscal 2018.



Ricci has advised the Board that he intends to retire at the end of this term. The Board of Directors will undertake a search process to choose Mr. Ricci's successor during the term.



Nuance also announced that Bill Robbins, executive vice president, Worldwide Sales, will be leaving the company for another role and as part of a planned transition of sales responsibilities into Nuance's four business divisions.



Nuance entered into an amended and restated employment agreement with Paul Ricci on November 17, 2016.



