WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Yum! Brands (YUM) have moved notably higher during trading on Friday, with the restaurant operator currently climbing by 2.5 percent.



The advance by Yum comes after the company said its board authorized repurchases of up to $2 billion in shares of common stock through year end 2017. The buyback is in addition to prior authorizations.



