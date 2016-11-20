

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Thailand will on Monday release Q3 data for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 3.2 percent on year and 0.5 percent on quarter after rising 3.5 percent on year and 0.8 percent on quarter in the three months prior.



Japan will see September results for its all industry activity index, as well as October figures for imports, exports and trade balance.



Imports are expected to fall 13.0 percent on year after dropped 16.3 percent in September. Exports are called lower by 6.0 percent after sliding 6.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 400 billion yen, down from 498.3 billion a month earlier. The all industry index was up 0.2 percent on month in August.



New Zealand will see October results for credit card spending; in September, spending was up 2.6 percent on month and 8.2 percent on year.



