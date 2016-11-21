

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia Environnement said that, through its subsidiary Veolia Djur, it has won the affermage contract for all drinking and wastewater services in Armenia. The 15-year contract is worth 800 million euros. Already present in Erevan for more than 10 years, Veolia will now provide the entire Armenian population with its expertise and know-how. By 2030, Veolia will be supplying drinking water 24/24 to around three million Armenians.



As per the contract, Veolia is entrusted with managing drinking water production and distribution and wastewater treatment facilities; and developing and improving the yield of the country's drinking water network. Drinking water production, distribution and invoicing will amount to almost 174 million cubic meters a year by the end of the contract.



Veolia said it will be extending to the entire Armenian population the service quality and continuity that it already provides to the one million residents of the country's capital, Erevan.



International financial institutions, such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), KFW Development Bank and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will also be contributing to this major project in Armenia by financing the $200 million investment required over the coming four years.



