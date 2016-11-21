

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has disbanded the hardware division that designs wireless routers like AirPort Extreme, AirPort Express, and Time Capsule products, according to a report from Bloomberg.



The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has decided to focus more on consumer products which generates the major part of its revenues.



According to the report, Apple had started shutting down the wireless router division since last year. It had moved engineers to other product development groups, including the one handling the Apple TV.



Apple has not upgraded its routers since 2013, which cost $99, $199, and $299.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX