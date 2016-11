HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Tuesday release October figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In September, inflation was up 2.7 percent on year.



Japan will provide October numbers for department store sales. In September, nationwide sales were down 5.0 percent on year, while sales in the Tokyo region fell 3.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX