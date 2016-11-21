

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) customers in Los Angeles have filed a lawsuit against the Mexican-themed casual restaurant for 'false nutritional information.'



According to complaint, David Desmond ordered the menu item on November 3 thinking it was a 300-calorie dish, however, 'felt excessively full and realized that the burrito couldn't have been just 300 calories' after eating it.



Chipotle had started serving chorizo in all U.S. restaurants from the first week of October. The chorizo burrito includes chicken, pork sausage, rice, beans, and cheese and tortilla.



However, Chipotle has mad it clear that the 300 calories is for the chorizo alone.



Chipotle has been struggling with a sales slump caused by a series of food-related disease outbreaks and has been trying new avenues to woo back customers to its outlets. The company, a burrito and tacos chain, was spun off from McDonald's in 2006.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX