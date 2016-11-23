

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was highly critical of Donald Trump during the Republican presidential primary but has still accepted the president-elect's offer to be his Ambassador to the United Nations.



In a statement, Haley said she was moved to accept the new assignment out of a sense of duty as well as a satisfaction with what she has achieved in her state during her time as governor.



'This month's elections have brought exciting changes to America. Our country faces enormous challenges here at home and internationally,' Haley said.



'Last week, President-elect Trump asked if I would meet with him to discuss those challenges, which I was happy to do,' she added. 'He has asked that I serve our country as our next Ambassador to the United Nations. Pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate, I have agreed.'



Trump announced his intent to nominate Haley as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday, with a statement from his transition team calling her one of the most universally respected governors in the country.



'Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country,' Trump said.



He added, 'She is also a proven dealmaker, and we look to be making plenty of deals. She will be a great leader representing us on the world stage.'



Trump's choice of Haley comes even though she raised significant concerns about the real estate tycoon throughout the race for the Republican presidential nomination.



Haley first endorsed Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., before throwing her support behind Senator Ted Cruz, R-Tex. She eventually said she would vote for Trump in the general election.



The South Carolina Governor has sharply criticized Trump's policies, especially his proposal for a temporary ban on Muslims entering the country, which she called 'un-American.'



Trump has also been critical of Haley in the past, calling her 'weak' regarding the issue of immigration and saying the people of South Carolina are embarrassed by her.



While Haley is not known for having significant foreign policy experience, Congressman Sean Duffy, R-Wis., told CNN that is not a major concern.



'She's a smart woman,' Duffy said in an interview on CNN's 'New Day.' 'I don't think you need this great history of diplomatic experience to go in the UN and be successful.'



He added, 'I think what you want to do is find people who will share your worldview especially when they go and represent you from the administration to the UN or any other post.'



