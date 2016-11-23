

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Thursday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In September, imports were worth 367.72 billion HKD and exports were at 328.02 billion HKD for a trade deficit of 39.71 billion HKD.



Singapore will release final Q3 numbers for gross domestic product. The October 13 preliminary reading suggested an increase of 0.6 percent on year and a contraction of 4.1 percent on quarter.



In the previous three months, GDP had advanced 2.0 percent on year and 0.2 percent on quarter.



Japan will see preliminary November figures for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, as well as final September numbers for the leading and coincident indexes.



The manufacturing PMI had a score of 51.4 in October, while the leading index came in at 100.5 in August and the coincident was at 112.1.



