

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Adobe (DBE), in its 2016 online shopping data for Black Friday and Thanksgiving Day, reported Saturday that around $5.27 billion was spent online by the end of Black Friday, a 17.7 percent increase year-over-year.



Black Friday recorded online sales of $3.34 billion, 21.6 percent higher than last year. Thanksgiving accounted for the remaining $1.93 billion.



Adobe noted that Black Friday became the first day in retail history to drive over one billion dollars in mobile revenue at $1.2 billion, a 33 percent growth from last year.



As per the report, the five best selling toys were Lego Creator Sets, electric scooters from Razor, Nerf Guns, DJI Phantom Drones and Barbie Dreamhouse.



The five top selling electronic products on Black Friday were Apple iPads, Samsung 4k TVs, Apple MacBook Air, LG TVs and Microsoft Xbox.



In the majority of visits to retail websites on Black Friday, Mobiles were at 55 percent, of which 45 percent coming from smartphones, 10 percent from tablets. Of the sales, Mobile accounted for 36 percent.



Retailers that have invested in mobile, email and social have seen 30 percent more sales on average and 25 percent higher average order values.



Tamara Gaffney, principal analyst and director, Adobe Digital Insights, said, 'With the full day total coming in at $3.34 billion, Black Friday may have just dethroned Cyber Monday's position as the largest online shopping day of the year. Shoppers are still buying at higher than expected levels in the early morning hours of Small Business Saturday.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX