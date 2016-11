HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP) have shown a notable move to the upside during trading on Monday, with the oil giant climbing by 1 percent. ConocoPhillips reached a five-month intraday high earlier in the session.



The advance by ConocoPhillips comes after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Neutral. Goldman Sachs also added ConocoPhillips to its 'Conviction Buy' list.



