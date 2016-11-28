

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Tuesday, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October figures for unemployment, household spending and retail sales.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.0 percent, while the jobs-to-applicant ratio is tipped to rise to 1.39 from, 1.38 in September. Household spending is expected to decline 1.0 percent on year after sliding 2.1 percent in the previous month.



Retail sales are called higher by 1.1 percent on month and lower by 1.6 percent on year after adding 0.3 percent on month and falling 1.7 percent on year in September. Sales from large retailers are tipped to slide 0.9 percent on year after skidding 3.2 percent a month earlier.



Singapore will provide October numbers for producer prices; in September, producer prices were up 3.9 percent on month and down 4.1 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX