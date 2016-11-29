

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nevro Corp. (NVRO) said that it has filed a lawsuit for patent infringement against units of Boston Scientific (BSX).



The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, asserts that Boston Scientific is infringing Nevro's patents covering inventions relating to Nevro's groundbreaking Senza system and HF10 therapy.



The lawsuit seeks preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against further infringement as well as damages and attorney's fees. One of the asserted patents, U.S. patent no. 8,359,102, was the subject of two petitions for inter partes review (IPR) filed by Boston Scientific with the Patent Trial and Appeals Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.



On November 30, 2015, the PTAB declined to institute IPRs after finding that Boston Scientific failed to establish a reasonable likelihood of showing that even one of the challenged claims of the '102 patent was invalid.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX