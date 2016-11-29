

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $12.73 million, or $0.385 per share. This was lower than $14.02 million, or $0.390 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $38.24 million. This was up from $35.58 million last year.



China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $12.73 Mln. vs. $14.02 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.385 vs. $0.390 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.3% -Revenue (Q4): $38.24 Mln vs. $35.58 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $28.0 - $29.2 Mln



