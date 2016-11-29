sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 30.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,091 Euro		-0,084
-0,69 %
WKN: A0RE0T ISIN: US16944W1045 Ticker-Symbol: 0CDA 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD
CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD12,091-0,69 %