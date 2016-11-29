

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T has launched a new online video streaming service of DirecTV satellite service, which the telecom giant had bought in 2014.



AT&T unveiled the DirecTV Now internet TV streaming service at an event in New York City. The service is priced at $35 per month and customers can subscribe to various levels of DirecTV Now and stream up to 12-plus channels.



The live TV streaming service will be delivered via the Net to smartphones and tablets, as well as can bee connected to TV using Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.



A free 7-day trial is available for new customers, while one year of DirecTV Now is offered for free with the purchase of some 2016 LeEco televisions.



