

ISLANDIA (dpa-AFX) - CA Technologies (CA) said it agreed to acquire Automic Holding GmbH, a leader in business automation software that drives competitive advantage by automating IT and business processes. The transaction, valued at approximately 600 million euros, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired, has been unanimously approved by both Boards of Directors, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of CA's fiscal 2017. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, Automic has approximately 600 employees across Europe, North America and Asia.



Founded in 1985, Automic has offices in Vienna, Paris, Asia PacificJapan (APJ), and Bellevue, Washington and serves a wide range of customers in the energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and telecommunications sectors.



Assuming the transaction closes in early January, CA's preliminary expectation compared with its previous fiscal year 2017 guidance, is that the acquisition will add one-half percentage point of revenue, both as reported and in constant currency; adversely affect GAAP and non-GAAP total company operating margin by 1 percentage point and will primarily impact the Enterprise Solutions segment; Be modestly dilutive to cash flow from operations and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, both as reported and in constant currency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX