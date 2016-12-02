

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 21.5 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 417.657 trillion yen.



That follows the 22.1 percent spike in October.



Banknotes in circulation added 4.7 percent on year, while coins in circulation gained 1.0 percent.



Current account balances surged an annual 28.2 percent in November, including a 26.8 percent jump in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base soared 26.0 percent to 412.167 trillion yen, after rising 17.9 percent a month earlier.



