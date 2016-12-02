

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) said that, Howard Schultz, chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, will be appointed executive chairman, effective April 3, 2017. In this new role Schultz will continue to serve as chairman of the Board.



The company announced that Kevin Johnson, president and chief operating officer and a 7-year member of the Starbucks Board of Directors, will expand his responsibilities and assume the role and responsibilities of president and chief executive officer, effective April 3, 2017.



Johnson's career spans 33 years in the technology industry which included a 16-year career at Microsoft and a five-year tour as CEO of Juniper Networks. At Microsoft, he led worldwide sales and marketing and became the president of the Platforms Division. In 2008, he was appointed to the National Security Telecommunication Advisory Committee where he served Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He joined the Starbucks board in 2009 and the management team in 2015.



