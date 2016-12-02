

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) reported that its comparable sales for November 2016 were down 1 percent versus an 8 percent decrease last year. The company estimated that the fire, which occurred in a building on its Fishkill, New York distribution center campus, negatively impacted Gap Inc.'s November 2016 comparable sales by approximately 3 percentage points.



Additionally, the company noted that the majority of the fire-related negative impact to comparable sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016 occurred in November.



Net sales for the four-week period ended November 26, 2016 were $1.53 billion compared with net sales of $1.57 billion for the four-week period ended November 28, 2015.



The company said it will report December sales at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time on January 5, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX